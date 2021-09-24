Journaling is the number one tool entrepreneur Sarah Davidson swears by. Here's why.

I can’t deny that there was a time when my brain placed the concept of journaling firmly in the "woo-woo" bucket, along with meditation, sage burning, and crystal healing.

But those were also the days of "corporate Sarah" who conceived wellness as eating broccoli and going to spin class at 5am before a 20-hour day at work, so the fact that I’ve changed a lot since then is a hard pro rather than a con.

It’s not a huge surprise that I suffered an inevitable health crisis a few years into my career that sparked a chain of events leading to my reinvention from lawyer to funtrepreneur (a story which you can read about elsewhere, involving matcha green tea powder and going into business with my now-husband).

Watch: 5 lifestyle hacks to help with your anxiety. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Another characterisation of that transformation is shifting from a "seize the day" philosophy to a "seize the yay" philosophy, which is now the podcast, book and product range that takes up most of my days.

That process of getting back in touch with joy and wellbeing is too long for this article, but much to the dismay of my former self, one of the biggest rituals I introduced (to which I attribute so many ideas and breakdowns-leading-to-breakthroughs), was journaling.

Interestingly, the dictionary definition of "woo-woo" (yep, there is one) describes ideas based on false beliefs or imaginary things, and it turns out that I couldn’t have been more wrong about the process of putting pen to paper.

There is a ton of research out there on the benefits of writing therapy for managing emotions, stress, and even symptoms of things like anxiety or depression. And the best part is that there’s no right or wrong way to write in a journal – it’s the mental version of any physical exercise you do, in that we all find different things enjoyable or more effective, and you just find what works best for you.

It’s become such a crucial part of my wellbeing regime – like a valuable tool in my toolkit that I whip out whenever I feel the need.