'I'm a psychologist who treats people with burnout. Yet it's happened to me twice.'

This discovery was massive. I had originally started to meditate to fix myself, but it turned out, the gift it gave me, was an ability to love myself. This experience has changed the way I teach meditation – it has gone from being a “cure-all” to being an invaluable resource that creates a strong foundation upon which we can build all of our other resources. It also was the birthplace of my debut children’s book - YOU ARE LOVED. I want to give others access to this inner resource, so they don’t have to be flailing and lost like I had been. However, mindfulness and meditation are not enough for most of us. Us “busy folk” each need to find our own recipe for wellbeing, our own life raft but, in an effort to help others work out theirs, here is mine:

Mindfulness and meditation

Mindfulness and meditation continue to be the strongest tools in my toolkit as they help me build my self-awareness and my self-compassion. The benefit of these superpowers is to a) support me to catch myself before I slip and b) love myself when I do.

Boundaries

Learning how to set them is one of the most important life skills we can develop. Boundaries are very simply knowing where our stuff ends, and another’s begins and then being clear on what kind of behaviour we will or won’t stand for. Our body usually knows the answer, we just need to get still enough to listen.

Values

Clarity has also been a massive support for me. I realised I had adopted my parents' values which meant I was chasing the wrong goals and exhausting myself in the process.

Definition of success

Our definition of success is very personal; for some it is having a big house, while for some it is spending time with their kids, neither is better nor worse, they are just different. I have had to get really clear on my definition and stop comparing myself to others.