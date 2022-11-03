'I'm a psychologist who treats people with burnout. Yet it's happened to me twice.'

Christmas 2014, my mum passed away. Early 2015, I opened a new business while caring for an unwell father and my two kids. One day, I went to bed and, very simply, didn’t go to sleep. After a few nights of this, I knew I was heading down the familiar path of burnout. It was a path I had been down before, and I couldn’t believe I was heading down again. I mean, I had so many tools and so much knowledge but even that was not enough to catch me from slipping.
In my early 20s, I remember learning about burnout in a psychology lecture and reading about it in the textbook. It wasn’t until, as a qualified psychologist, I was sitting in front of a distressed client and found myself disengaged (one of the first signs of burnout), rather than attending to their distress - that I really understood what burnout was.
Like pretty much everything, burnout sits on a spectrum. It ranges from being a little tired and disengaged to being completely exhausted, disconnected from life and unable to function. Unluckily for me, I have trundled up and down that spectrum much of my professional life. Until now. Now I know better.
Watch: If you're struggling to cope, here are some things you can do. Story continues after video.