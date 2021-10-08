"Life has changed." 4 signs you're suffering from re-entry anxiety, and what to do about it.

Your old life. Remember her? She was great. Coffee catch-ups, dinner dates, dancing in a club, hanging with yer pals, gathering around a Woolies cake in the office - what a time!

So then why does the possibility of returning to your 'normal life' seem so bloody... daunting?

Because it does! It really does. While we've all been giving the old, "When this is all over, can't wait to catch-up", the truth is - half of us are really freakin' terrified about the whole IRL thing.

Like, will it feel weird to be around so many people again? Is it really... safe? And f**k. Will you even remember how to talk to people? HOW DO YOU HUMAN, AGAIN?!

Watch: Things you probably wouldn't say in the new normal of lockdowns and closed international borders. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

With 'freedom day' on the horizon and an end to the lockdown life in our sights, there's no denying there's been a noticeable shift in how we're all feeling.

As we reach towards the 80 per cent double dose vaccination, rules are beginning to relax and there's a very clear roadmap in place - with new freedoms around outdoor gatherings, visitors, offices, ticketed events and nightclubs.

People are getting vaccinated. Kids are going back to school. We're moving out of the crisis zone. It's all VERY good news.

But as the dates for freedom inch closer - there's an elephant in the room. And it's anxiety.

Because after months and months of social distancing being programmed into our daily routines, the mere thought of returning to life as it was is utterly terrifying.

Take Molly, 29, for example. When asked about what she thought of the impending freedoms, she said she had mixed feelings. "I'm definitely not looking forward to more traffic on the morning commute to work and dealing with more crowds - it's been a really nice change. On the social side of things... honestly, the idea of being in a fully packed bar gives me a tight chest."