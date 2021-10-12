From the highs to the lows: We asked three women what life is really like on antidepressants.

"Just as with other aspects of preventive health and care, I wish people could understand that seeking help with mental wellness is an empowering thing and not something to be embarrassed of or to defer - especially if it’s affecting day-to-day function and relating with others."

So, we're here to open up a conversation.

We asked three women to share what it feels like to be on antidepressant medication. Here's what they said.

Emmeline, 29.

To me, antidepressants help me get my life back. They made every day bearable, while still allowing me to feel like myself.

The highs are more rational thinking - I am able to make decisions without spiralling, or have an interaction with someone without dissecting it and getting anxious.

I actually don't experience any lows. However some friends and family had a hard time adjusting to it, and if they forget to take one or two, they get some pretty bad side effects.

I'm still on them and don't plan to go off them any time soon, especially considering we're still in the middle of a global pandemic!

Just like we don't make assumptions about people who take medication for migraines so they can make it through the day, we need to see antidepressants in the same way. In fact, often people who take them are responsibly treating their mental health as opposed to ignoring the need for medical intervention.

I was almost waiting for years for a doctor to suggest antidepressants, but you don't need to wait for that to bring it up with your GP. Talk to them if you're struggling.

Sinead, 23.

At the time I decided to go on antidepressants, two of my closest friend’s sisters had passed away from suicide, I had trouble getting marks for what I wanted to do at university, and was feeling very lost. I thought going on antidepressants would fix everything, make me feel happy again, and help me return to my ‘old self’. This wasn’t necessarily the case.

In my head, I thought the antidepressants ‘balanced me out’. There were periods where I felt okay, and sometimes it was almost as if had no feelings, I felt numb and detached.

Along with this, I had massive breakdowns every so often - it was like my feelings were getting stored and built up until I couldn’t handle it anymore. I felt that my parents didn’t understand how I was feeling and often lashed out at them, even though they just wanted to help me.

I continued to feel really sh**ty for almost a year until I made the decision to seek professional help - this is what ultimately changed things for me. My psychologist helped me take hold of my life and my feelings, and I was encouraged to go off the antidepressants if I felt they didn’t help me – because everyone is different.

When I started to wean myself off them, I got very sick - which made me realise the huge chemical/biochemical effects they had on my body. I essentially went through withdrawals; I was ill for three days. But after coming off them, and seeing my psychologist regularly I felt better than ever.