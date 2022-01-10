MIA FREEDMAN: Everyone is angry about everything. But I'm just exhausted.

It’s easier to be angry than disappointed. It’s easier to be angry than sad. It’s easier to be angry than uncertain or despairing or hopeless or worried.
It’s easier to be angry than to feel scared or frustrated or despondent.
It’s easier to be angry than to feel powerless.
Anger is energising. Anger is active. Anger can feel a lot like power, even if it isn’t really.
Anger can trick you into believing you’re taking control of a situation while you’re shouting or typing in ALL CAPS or thinking angry thoughts at 2am.
And it seems like everyone, honestly everyone, is furious right now.
The vaccinated are angry at the unvaccinated for refusing to do their part to protect everyone else.
The unvaccinated are angry at the mainstream media who they insist are censoring them and they’re also angry at the government for taking away their 'liberty'. Their liberty to do what remains unclear but they are angry nonetheless. Furious, in fact.
People with chronic illnesses and disabilities are angry at the government for making the call to ‘let it rip’ and now it’s ripping and they feel like they’ve been discarded.
People who are young and healthy are angry that their lives are being disrupted by restrictions and cancellations yet again, even though experts repeatedly assure them that for most people, Omicron will not be a serious illness.
People who wanted to travel to Queensland in December are angry that their travel plans went to shit because of extreme testing requirements.
Queenslanders are angry at holiday-makers (the ones who got there) for bringing COVID with them and blowing out their numbers which were once zero.
Everyone is angry that summer has been an epic cluster and Christmas was mostly ruined.
