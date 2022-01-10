MIA FREEDMAN: Everyone is angry about everything. But I'm just exhausted.

Western Australians are angry with that French backpacker for slipping across the border and causing a ‘massive’ outbreak of 18 cases.

The other states are angry with Western Australia for carrying on when many of us have more than 18 people in our group chats who got COVID in a single day.

People wearing masks are angry at the people who aren’t wearing masks for endangering them and the people not wearing masks are angry that people keep telling them to put on a mask.

Everyone is angry that there is no toilet paper again because we thought that was a 2020 problem and this is not only infuriating but also boring. Please.

We also thought Emily In Paris was a 2020 problem but it’s back with a season 2 variant and a lot of people are angry about that. Moi aussi.

Lots of people are angry with the people who are posting lighthearted memes about COVID because don’t you know it’s a Very Serious Illness and there’s nothing funny about sick kids and what about the health workers.

Teachers are angry about the prospect of having to return to school with unvaccinated kids during this new wave and parents are angry about the thought of having to do even one more minute of home learning except for the parents who are angry because they don’t want to send their kids back to school and they will be furious unless home learning resumes until every child has had both vaccines plus a booster which means some time around term four.

Health workers are angry because they’re exhausted, underpaid and underappreciated. As ever.

Essential services workers are angry because angry customers are taking their anger out on the poor people trying to serve them and whose fault it most definitely isn’t that there are supply chain problems.

The workers doing PCR tests are angry because people keep abusing them after having to wait six hours in their car and wee into an empty water bottle and how is this Australia in 2022.

Some people on Instagram are angry with other people on Instagram for not taking COVID seriously enough and continuing to post in an insensitive manner and they need to be cancelled for this immediately at least shamed into silent oblivion until further notice..

People everywhere are angry that the rules keep changing because it’s so confusing and exhausting to be worrying that you’re doing the wrong thing by accident and maybe killing someone and who knows what a close contact even is anymore and does it matter.

Everyone who hates maths is angry because we thought we’d left that behind when we finished school but now we’re being forced to solve COVID Maths problems every day such as: "if I do a positive RAT test on day four after exposure but the second line is only faint and then I don’t get symptoms until three days later does that mean I’m on day seven or day one and how the fuck can I work it out because there are no more RAT tests available within a 50km radius and I’m not meant to leave my house for….I have no idea how many days FML."