'I'm not angry.' Michael killed his five-year-old son, but his family don't blame him.

Michael* was a loving, devoted father.

He and his young son, born in 2012, were inseparable.

Michael had lived with schizophrenia since being diagnosed in 2003. He was medicated and lived a normal life, but when his son turned five, Michael's partner Anne* began to notice a change in his behaviour.

"He got a little bit confused and was talking about the devil, God, something like that. And he kept repeating the same conversation," Anne told an ABC Four Corners investigation.

Michael presented himself to a Sydney hospital to have his medication reviewed, but doctors presumed his psychosis was brought on because he was no longer taking his medication.

But he was, and the dose was no longer working.

Doctors prescribed Michael a lower dose of an antipsychotic medication than he had previously been taking, meaning his condition further deteriorated once he was discharged, 28 days later.

Within a week, Michael sought help again multiple times.

He began experiencing auditory hallucinations and told his family his father and son were "the devil".

On May 30, 2018, Michael and Anne went to the local community mental health centre, but he wasn't able to see a psychiatrist due to under resourcing.

Weeks passed, and Michael's condition continued to worsen so he tried to get himself back into the hospital's mental health unit which the help of his mother, Susan*.

"I said to [the nurse], 'he's just come out of the hospital and he's having thoughts that his son is the devil',' Susan told Four Corners.

"We begged and we begged for my son to be admitted to a mental health bed. I pleaded with her, I've never pleaded so much in my life."

Michael's mother, Susan. Image: ABC.