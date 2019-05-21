Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

After eight long seasons, a (still unfinished) book series and far too many battles to count, Game of Thrones has officially come to an end.

For the past nine years, fans have wondered who would finally get to sit on the Iron Throne and become the next ruler of the Seven Kingdoms – and now, we finally know.

For die-hard watchers of the HBO show, the past decade has been about far more than just watching power struggles and incestual relationships play out on screen.

You see, one of the best – if not the best – parts about Game of Thrones is actually the enormous discussion that surrounds it.

For years, fans have delved into the show with forensic attention to detail, deciphering hidden clues from singular scenes and building fan theories about how the show might end.

For the other side: The Game of Thrones finale was actually perfect storytelling in action.

But when the finale aired on Monday evening, garnering record numbers worldwide, the end result was actually very different from what fans were expecting – and not in the Game of Thrones’ trademark sharp shock way.

Instead, with Bran Stark now sitting atop the (non-existent) Iron Throne and Jon Snow sent back to the Night’s Watch once again, it all felt a little bit… empty.

Yes, the finale did end with a satisfying wrap-up for the Stark children, with Sansa Stark now serving as the Queen of The North and Arya Stark adventuring west of Westeros, and yes, we can’t deny that we all became victims of getting our hopes up with boundless fan theories – but there was a lot that was overlooked too.

As many viewers have mentioned, the series ended with lots of burning unanswered questions.

From prophecies that were completely left behind to entire plot points which were dropped from the show at the last minute, in the eyes of the fans, Game of Thrones’ final episode had quite a few missing pieces.

In some cases, in fact, the theories about what might happen in the final season were even stronger than the plot itself.

Here’s just some of the ways we wish Game of Thrones’ final season ended:

The death of Daenerys Targaryen.