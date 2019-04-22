Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones: We need to talk about THAT Arya Stark scene.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

Hush now.

Game of Thrones is back.

We’ve had all of our happy family reunions and now it’s time to get down to business.

We open on Winterfell and Jaime Lannister is meeting with Daenerys and Jon in the great hall and honestly, it’s really not a great time to just be trusting people and letting them into your homes but okay. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

We find out that Daenerys is still mad about the whole Jaime-killing-her-dad-thing and once again, everyone is bickering. PEOPLE, WE DON’T HAVE THE TIME FOR THIS.

We unpacked everything that happened in episode 2 of Game of Thrones on our Mamamia Recaps podcast. Post continues after audio…



Tyrion jumps in to defend his brother and for a minute, it looks like Dany and Sansa are actually going to bond over their hatred for Jaime.

Jaime claims he did everything for his house and his family but before Dany even has a chance to respond, Bran emerges from the shadows and delivers a subtle burn.

“The things we do for love,” he says and please Bran, you’re scaring the children.

Dany calls on Jon to share his opinion and it’s clear that his mind is a million miles away.

Shh Jon. Your aunty is talking.

After he finally stops thinking about ~the incest~, Jon decides to give in and let Jaime fight for Winterfell.