Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones: We need to talk about THAT Arya Stark scene.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.
Hush now.
Game of Thrones is back.
We’ve had all of our happy family reunions and now it’s time to get down to business.
We open on Winterfell and Jaime Lannister is meeting with Daenerys and Jon in the great hall and honestly, it’s really not a great time to just be trusting people and letting them into your homes but okay. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
We find out that Daenerys is still mad about the whole Jaime-killing-her-dad-thing and once again, everyone is bickering. PEOPLE, WE DON’T HAVE THE TIME FOR THIS.
We unpacked everything that happened in episode 2 of Game of Thrones on our Mamamia Recaps podcast. Post continues after audio…
Tyrion jumps in to defend his brother and for a minute, it looks like Dany and Sansa are actually going to bond over their hatred for Jaime.
Jaime claims he did everything for his house and his family but before Dany even has a chance to respond, Bran emerges from the shadows and delivers a subtle burn.
“The things we do for love,” he says and please Bran, you’re scaring the children.
BRAN: “THE THINGS WE DO FOR LOVE.” #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BHZqGEX1JJ
— serena (@needleroses) April 22, 2019
Dany calls on Jon to share his opinion and it’s clear that his mind is a million miles away.
Shh Jon. Your aunty is talking.
After he finally stops thinking about ~the incest~, Jon decides to give in and let Jaime fight for Winterfell.
Top Comments
No mention of the fact that Sansa gave in re Jaime because Brienne vouched for him, thus Dany gave in for the same reason? Jon had barely anything to do with it, really. Brienne got to stand up and finally tell people how Jaime saved her and has always been honorable with her, and she seemed so proud to be able to do it. I thought it was a really touching moment.
I'm so torn on Brienne. On the one hand, I want her to get a kiss from Jaime, maybe even be able to end up with Jaime, so bad. On the other, I love Tormund so much and he's so smitten with her, I want him to win her in the end (despite how hilariously disgusted she always looks when he hits on her). IMO Tormund is about to become a Lord of the North, though; he'll be given the Umber lands, the Mormont lands, or the Glover lands (because Glover deserves to lose them now, the end), and--this is where Brienne comes in--he might be given a bride, in the end. He certainly deserves both. As does the Hound. Gendry might be/ought to be given some, too, so he can marry Arya (yes, that scene was uncomfortable, but I'm so happy about it, too, lol).
I don't know where this website has been all my life. The recaps of the show are so hilarious and so perfect. Keep it up, I'm just over here giggling, and then crying. And then giggling again. Bravo.