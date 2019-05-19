"Plotters vs pantsers." A Game of Thrones fan just nailed exactly why season 8 feels so wrong.

Don’t worry – there aren’t any spoilers in this post!

Let us introduce you to a very intelligent man named Daniel Silvermint.

He, like the rest of us, has been losing sleep and fanatically tweeting about season 8 of Game of Thrones.

More than a million fans have signed a petition to remake the eight season of the show, based on George R. R. Martin’s novels in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

According to the signatories, showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss “have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers”.

“This series deserves a final season that makes sense,” the petition states.

Despite taking almost two years to film, many fans argue this season feels more rushed than previous seasons.

WE JUST DON’T KNOW WHY.

Nobody can quite figure out why this season feels so dramatically different to the others.

Mamamia recaps: Game of Thrones (Caution – Spoilers!). Post continues after audio.



Some fans have pointed to the lack of female writers in the writer’s team and director’s chairs, an employment decision that could have resulted in the replacement of intricately constructed plot-lines and compelling character development with explosions and hysterical female villains.

Others suggest a season not solely based on the writing of George R. R. Martin never had a chance to begin with.

But Daniel Silvermint is not like the rest of us. He is a university lecturer – and he has an academic answer that could explain all the feelings you’re having.

In a Twitter thread, the Game of Thrones fan and university lecturer (who is also interested in intersectional feminism thank you very much) explains that in the writing world there are “plotters” and “pantsers”.

He argues that while the writers of the final Game of Thrones season are plot-focused, and trying to reach an end point with the narrative, George R. R. Martin let his characters grow like a garden, allowing them to move in whichever direction they wanted to go.

It is this writing technique that is responsible for the next-level amount of books in the series, but it is also why the characters feel so genuine.

So why are you feeling icky?

It is the tension and clashing between these dramatically different writing styles, one which focuses on an end point, and one which allows natural growth and character development, that has people feeling frustrated.

Silvermint explains that by placing such a significant emphasis on the show’s ending, the storylines of the eigth season feel wrong.