All the unanswered questions we still have after watching the Game of Thrones finale.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Our watch has ended.

After eight long seasons of battles, betrayals, bloodlust and scheming, Game of Thrones has finally come to an end.

For years, we’ve wondered about who would sit on the Iron Throne and become the next ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

But while we’ve always envisioned the likes of Daenerys Targeyen, Jon Snow or even Sansa Stark on the Iron Throne, in the end, it was somebody we never even considered – Bran Stark.

Yep, the Three-Eyed Raven ended up being selected as King.

LISTEN: We discuss the final episode of Game Of Thrones:

Although the final episode did answer many of our lingering questions surrounding the fate of the Iron Throne and many of the show’s main characters, we still have a lot of questions.

So until the inevitable Game of Thrones spin-offs start rolling in, here’s all the questions we still have about Game of Thrones.

Why was Jon exiled to the Night’s Watch?

At the end of the episode, Jon Snow was banished to the Night’s Watch, presumably in an attempt to keep the Unsullied happy after he killed Daenerys Targaryen.

But the problem is, it all seems a little bit… confusing.

Why did Bran agree to send Jon away?

And is there even a use for the Night’s Watch now that there is no Night King or White Walkers?

It just doesn’t… make sense.

But at least Jon looks happy with Tormund, Ghost and the Wildlings, right? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Where has Drogon gone?

Well, no one knows.

After Jon killed Daenerys, Drogon flew off holding her.

In the small council meeting at the end of the episode, however, we do get a small hint about where Drogon could be headed.