The theory about the white horse on Game of Thrones that could spell danger for Daenerys.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

We’re almost at the end of Game of Thrones season eight and well, things are not exactly looking good.

Now that the Battle of King’s Landing is all wrapped up, there’s nothing left to do but dissect every single little thing we can ahead of next week’s finale.

Fortunately, one of the final moments of Game of Thrones’ penultimate episode actually gave us a major hint about the fate of Westeros and the Iron Throne.

After abandoning her plans to kill Cersei Lannister during episode five, Arya Stark ended up running for her life as she dodged fire and explosions from Daenerys Targaryen’s senseless attack on the civilians of King’s Landing. In multiple points during the episode, it even seemed as if she may have died.

But thankfully, in the final moments of Game of Thrones, we saw Arya wandering through the wreckage of King’s Landing.

Yep, somehow, miraculously, she survived.

But Arya wasn’t the only one.

As she looked over the burnt bodies of the innocent mother and daughter she tried so desperately to save, a blood-splattered white horse emerged from the shadows.

Arya waded through the sea of burnt bodies and rubble and approached the horse, and then they rode off into the distance.