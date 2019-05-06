Warning: This recap contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Shhh.

Game of Thrones is back for yet another week and there’s good news.

You see, we actually don’t need night vision goggles to watch this episode. Thank god.

We open on Winterfell at the biggest funeral in Game of Thrones history and it’s… traumatic.

Sansa is saying goodbye to Theon and Dany is saying goodbye to Jorah and FFS, I’m already far too emotional to deal with all of this.

But there’s a positive.

Somehow, against all odds, Ghost is alive. I REPEAT GHOST IS ALIVE.

This is all I have been waiting for all week. We can go home now.

Once the funeral wraps up, everyone heads back inside for a feast and wait a second, where the heck did all this food and wine come from?!

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE ARE DEAD.

Gendry has arrived and he's looking for Arya in the Great Hall.

"You can still smell the burning bodies and you're thinking of that," The Hound asks Gendry and look, he's got a fair point.

Gendry heads over to ask Tormund if he's seen Arya but before he can ask, Daenerys calls him over.

She holds him accountable for Robert Baratheon's Targaryen killing spree and decides to legitimise him on the spot as the official heir of Storm's End.