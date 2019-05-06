Warning: This recap contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.
Shhh.
Game of Thrones is back for yet another week and there’s good news.
You see, we actually don’t need night vision goggles to watch this episode. Thank god.
We open on Winterfell at the biggest funeral in Game of Thrones history and it’s… traumatic.
Sansa is saying goodbye to Theon and Dany is saying goodbye to Jorah and FFS, I’m already far too emotional to deal with all of this.
But there’s a positive.
Somehow, against all odds, Ghost is alive. I REPEAT GHOST IS ALIVE.
This is all I have been waiting for all week. We can go home now.
Once the funeral wraps up, everyone heads back inside for a feast and wait a second, where the heck did all this food and wine come from?!
THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE ARE DEAD.
Gendry has arrived and he's looking for Arya in the Great Hall.
"You can still smell the burning bodies and you're thinking of that," The Hound asks Gendry and look, he's got a fair point.
Gendry heads over to ask Tormund if he's seen Arya but before he can ask, Daenerys calls him over.
She holds him accountable for Robert Baratheon's Targaryen killing spree and decides to legitimise him on the spot as the official heir of Storm's End.
Top Comments
Is it possible to lead the GoT headlines with "Spolier Alert"?
Some of us are not fortunate enough to have the series on demand to flick through any time we want.
why do people keep calling Dragons animals ? they are not animals they are mythical creatures (which do not exist ) while it sucks that Rhaegal is dead , am I the only one who realizes that dragons are not real ? Sorry to rant on this but this is the 3rd or 4th review which I have seen which calls them animals , get the facts straight people