Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for the Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 premiere.

Oh boy. Here we go again.

We’re back for yet another season of Game of Thrones and we’re not sure if we should be feeling excited or a lil’ bit terrified.

No really, I am SO STRESSED.

We open on Winterfell and Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have arrived with their armies.

We unpack everything that happened in episode 1 on our Mamamia Recaps podcast.



Jon finally reunites with Sansa and Bran but WE KNOW WHAT YOU’RE DOING TO US HBO.

We get it. This is the episode that will make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside before THE REST OF THEM RIP OUR HEARTS OUT.

They gather in Winterfell’s great hall and it’s clear not everyone is happy about the arrangement.

Sansa is serving Dany some serious side eye and Sansa, pls. How dare you be so polite to Littlefinger for frankly far too long and then disrespect Dany like this. She has dragons.

Little Lady Mormont is back and she's still everyone's favourite character because a) we're not quite sure where she ever comes from, and b) she's absurdly sassy. She calls out Jon for giving up his crown and EUGH she should be the King in the North ffs.

"You left Winterfell a King and came back. I'm not sure what you are now, a lord? Or nothing at all?" she asks Jon.

Yes, well. He's Dany's boyfriend so there's that.

Stop.

Jon and Arya Stark have reunited and nothing else matters. We can go home now.

WE ARE NOT OKAY.