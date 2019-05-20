Just 22 memes that sum up what the hell just happened in the Game of Thrones finale. 

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

What… just happened.

After almost a decade in the making, the ending of Game of Thrones is finally here.

And well, it’s safe to say that not everyone was exactly pleased with the show’s highly anticipated finale.

While some fans were feeling emotional about the show coming to an end, others were angered about the events of the final season – with some even calling for the eight season to be remade in a viral petition. Yep, it’s been… divisive.

In the final episode of the long-running fantasy series, fans finally learnt who would be the new ruler of Westeros as Bran Stark (yes, really) was chosen to be the new Ruler of the Six Kingdoms. (The North chose to go independent with Sansa at the helm).

As expected, it didn’t quite go down well among fans – but it did result in dozens of hilarious memes.

From the unexpected death of Daenerys Targaryen at the hands of Jon Snow to Brienne Tarth’s last words for Jaime Lannister, there was a lot to take in.

Here’s just some of the best Twitter reactions to the final ever episode of Game of Thrones.