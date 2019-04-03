Warning – This post contains potential spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8.

After seven long seasons of Game of Thrones, it’s safe to say we still have a lot of unanswered questions as we head into the eighth and final series of the show.

With season seven featuring a random cameo from Ed Sheeran, Arya Stark’s brutal execution of Littlefinger and a nod to the fact that Jon Snow is a Targaryen, season eight certainly has a lot to live up to.

But with just six episodes to go in the final season of the series (frankly not enough in our eyes), fans are beginning to wonder whether all our burning questions will be answered after all.

Watch the official trailer for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones here. Post continues below…

So we’ve decided to take a look at seven of the most convincing fan theories about what will go down in season eight of Game of Thrones.

Here’s what we found:

1. Bran is the Night King.

Hold tight – this theory is complicated.

In recent months, a popular theory suggesting that Bran is actually the Night King has been growing among fans.

The theory, which was first created by a Reddit user, claims that Bran has been trying to go back in time to stop the White Walkers from existing. But every time he tries to stop them, he fails.

According to the theory, Bran goes back to watch the creation of the Night King but when he tried to intervene in the process by warging into the man who was set to become the Night King, Bran himself accidentally became the Night King.

The problem? Bran just might not know it yet.

While the theory sounds pretty far-fetched, the official trailer for season eight also had fans questioning why Bran wasn’t shown with his three siblings Jon, Sansa and Arya in the Crypts of Winterfell.

Was he not there because he’s the Night King?

Honestly, we’re stumped. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.