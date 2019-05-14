We need to talk about what happened to Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones last night.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

On last night’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, two of the show’s most important characters were finally killed – Jaime and Cersei Lannister.

As Daenerys Targaryen wreaked havoc on King’s Landing, burning everything and everyone in her way to a crisp, the twin siblings were reunited in the Red Keep.

It was far from the moment we were expecting.

Instead of murdering his twin sister as many fans theorised he would, a mortally-wounded (thanks to Euron Greyjoy) Jaime took Cersei down to the crypts. Tyrion Lannister had left a boat at the cyrpt’s exit, for his brother and sister to ride off into the sunset in, to start a new life.

“I want our baby to live,” Cersei told Jaime as they entered the crypt. “I don’t want to die… not like this.”

But within seconds, the walls of the crypt came crashing down around them.

With their arms wrapped around each other, Jaime and Cersei left the world exactly as they entered it – together.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about her character's death, Lena Headey described the fateful moment as "perfect".

"I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody," she admitted.

"But the more [Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime, and herself] talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her," she added.