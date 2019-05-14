We need to talk about what happened to Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones last night.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.
On last night’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, two of the show’s most important characters were finally killed – Jaime and Cersei Lannister.
As Daenerys Targaryen wreaked havoc on King’s Landing, burning everything and everyone in her way to a crisp, the twin siblings were reunited in the Red Keep.
It was far from the moment we were expecting.
Instead of murdering his twin sister as many fans theorised he would, a mortally-wounded (thanks to Euron Greyjoy) Jaime took Cersei down to the crypts. Tyrion Lannister had left a boat at the cyrpt’s exit, for his brother and sister to ride off into the sunset in, to start a new life.
“I want our baby to live,” Cersei told Jaime as they entered the crypt. “I don’t want to die… not like this.”
But within seconds, the walls of the crypt came crashing down around them.
With their arms wrapped around each other, Jaime and Cersei left the world exactly as they entered it – together.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about her character's death, Lena Headey described the fateful moment as "perfect".
"I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody," she admitted.
"But the more [Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime, and herself] talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her," she added.
Top Comments
I thought it was perfect, a poetic tragedy and fitting for both characters. Cersei dies terrified, begging, pleading for some magic reprieve, knowing it can't happen. She's about to die with her unborn child, and it's through her own actions. Jaime doesn't switch sides or betray anyone; he just wants to be with the woman he loves at the end. I thought the season has major problems but that ending was proper GOT. The idea of Jaime riding off into the sunset while Cersei gets gruesomely butchered isn't, at all.
I agree! All these people saying that Jamie’s character was inconsistent- his characterisation from day 1 was that he can see right from wrong and wants to be a good person, but his obsession with Cersei is his fatal flaw. And like any good fatal flaw, it’s what killed him. And the tragedy is even greater because Cersei never really cared about him at all, even at the end she’s only concerned about dying herself.
It was perfectly written, way more satisfying that seeing someone violently stab Cersei, which has the issue that she herself isn’t physically violent. Violence against unarmed women doesn’t really go over that well. Having her own stronghold crash around her is so elegant and perfect.
So much bloodlust for Cersei! I think she suffered by losing all her children, being made to walk the city naked and now dying with her unborn child.
If you want a magical fairytale ending, in a world of black and white where the baddies get what they deserve and the goodies end up living happily ever after maybe stop watching Game of Thrones? Personally I like the anti-Disney ending we are heading towards, it mirrors the real world.