Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones: The television event of the decade that's divided the world.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.
Guys.
This is it.
After almost nine years on screen, eight seasons and a (still unfinished) book series, Game of Thrones is coming to an end. We’ve seen countless deaths, battles and far too many ~incestual relationships~ to handle and now, it’s finally time to find out who will sit on the Iron Throne.
Well, if there even is one after what Daenerys did to King’s Landing last week. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
That theme song gon hit different tonight #GameOfThronesFinale #GOT pic.twitter.com/NSfUlsl28l
— Najma (@_osna_) May 19, 2019
STOP.
EVERYBODY STAY CALM.
It’s starting.
We open on King’s Landing which is burnt to an absolute crisp. (Seriously, it’s pretty f*cked up).
Among the rubble and ashes, Grey Worm is trying to kill even more people. Yep, he’s trying to execute some Lannister soldiers in the name of Daenerys Targaryen.
Jon and Davos arrive and they try to stop Grey Worm but he’s not having it. The Unsullied men surrounding them draw their spears against Jon and they’re forced to retreat. As they leave, Grey Worm begins killing his prisoners.
Meanwhile in King’s Landing, Tyrion is heading into the Red Keep. He’s going to see if his brother and sister made it out alive.
No.
He’s spotted it.
Among the rubble, the Hand of the Queen finds… a hand.
Top Comments
The ending is fine with me too and leaves plenty of room for sequels.
There's something I noticed that I haven't seen mentioned yet.
Bran implied that he "might be able to get in touch with the dragon DROGON."
That's meaningful I reckon.
Well, after all that, I’m ok with this ending! Pretty damn pleased that Sansa gets to be Queen in the north, although I was kind of hoping she and Tyrion might get back together. I’m surprised that Brienne and Davos made it through, but I like them all being on the new king’s council. And I may have squealed out loud a bit when I saw Tormund waiting at Castle Black for Jon. A little disappointed we never found out what happened with the honeycomb and the jackass in the brothel. I suppose it’s meant to remain a mystery, the same way we’ll never know what Bill Murray whispered to Scarlett Johansson at the end of Lost In Translation. (Also, my favourite line of the night - “Uncle, please sit.”)