Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones: The television event of the decade that's divided the world.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

After almost nine years on screen, eight seasons and a (still unfinished) book series, Game of Thrones is coming to an end. We’ve seen countless deaths, battles and far too many ~incestual relationships~ to handle and now, it’s finally time to find out who will sit on the Iron Throne.

Well, if there even is one after what Daenerys did to King’s Landing last week. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

We open on King’s Landing which is burnt to an absolute crisp. (Seriously, it’s pretty f*cked up).

Among the rubble and ashes, Grey Worm is trying to kill even more people. Yep, he’s trying to execute some Lannister soldiers in the name of Daenerys Targaryen.

Jon and Davos arrive and they try to stop Grey Worm but he’s not having it. The Unsullied men surrounding them draw their spears against Jon and they’re forced to retreat. As they leave, Grey Worm begins killing his prisoners.

Meanwhile in King’s Landing, Tyrion is heading into the Red Keep. He’s going to see if his brother and sister made it out alive.

No.

He’s spotted it.

Among the rubble, the Hand of the Queen finds… a hand.