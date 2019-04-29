Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones: The episode that broke the world.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Oh sh*t.

We’ve been stress eating chocolate for a week and now the day has finally come.

The Battle of Winterfell is here and we are SO SCARED. Everyone is probably going to die and we’re not ready to face it. At all.

We open on Samwell’s shaking hands and sweetie, you can’t just go into battle without a weapon. You just can’t.

Meanwhile in Winterfell, Bran Stark is being wheeled away to be used as bait for the Night King at the Weirwood Tree. God, this kid really needs a hobby, doesn’t he? Surely he’s got something better to do than waiting in the cold for his enemies, right?

Wait.

Something far more important is happening.

We have a Ghost sighting. I REPEAT WE HAVE EYES ON GHOST.