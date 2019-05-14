The scene from Game of Thrones season two that predicted Daenerys Targaryen's fate.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

There’s no denying that last night’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones was jam-packed.

With 80 minutes of insane action at the Battle of King’s Landing, the episode was full of callbacks, foreshadowing and of course, symbolism.

But there was one moment in particular that had fans reeling.

Throughout the episode, titled ‘The Bells’, Daenerys Targaryen dramatically turned from saviour to villain.

Yep, Daenerys went full blown Mad Queen.

In case you missed it, halfway through last night’s episode, Cersei Lannister’s army rang the bells of surrender. But although the bells were ringing, Daenerys refused to stop her senseless attack on the civilians of King’s Landing.

Zig-zagging her way through the city on the back of Drogon, Daenerys took out innocent men, women and children on her mission to murder Cersei. And just like her father, the Mad King, Daenerys Targaryen now has a reputation for killing the innocent.

Throughout this season, it’s been fairly clear that Daenerys was going to go down this path. From the deaths of her closest advisors, Jorah and Missendei, to Jon Snow’s physical rejection of her in last night’s episode, fans have speculated all season about Dany’s state of mind.

But long before this season began, a single scene from season two of Game of Thrones predicted everything.

In #GameofThrones S2 E10, #Daenerys had a vision of King’s Landing in ashes pic.twitter.com/qs15FmxI8x — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) May 13, 2019

Daenerys’ vision of King’s Landing.

In season two, episode 10 of Game of Thrones, Daenerys saw a vision of the throne room at King’s Landing.

While in the House of the Undying, Dany had a vision of walking towards the Iron Throne. But it didn’t look like the normal King’s Landing. Instead, the throne room was deserted and blasted to smithereens with the ground covered in something which appeared to be snow.