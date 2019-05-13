Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones: Well. That was... a mess.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Oh boy.

There’s just two weeks to go of Game of Thrones and we all know where things are going now.

It’s about to get… painful.

Very painful.

We open on Varys writing a scroll about Jon Snow's true parentage and we really don't like where this is going.

Seriously, can nobody keep a goddamn secret on this show?

Jon Snow finally arrives from Winterfell and Varys attempts to get him on his side but Jon is having none of it.

"I don't want it. I never have," he says. "SHE is MY Queen."

Since Missandei was killed by Cersei, Daenerys hasn't left her chambers or accepted food. She's convinced Jon betrayed her and well, she's not wrong.

Tyrion enters Daenerys' chambers and goodness, her braids haven't looked this bad since season two. This is not a good sign.

She tells Tyrion that she thinks Jon told the Stark kids about his parents but Tyrion convinces her otherwise by putting the blame on poor ol' Varys.

Just moments later, Varys is taken outside to the murder beach where Daenerys is waiting with Drogon. He's been sentenced to death.

"I hope I deserve this, truly I do. I hope I'm wrong. Goodbye old friend," Varys says.

In just seconds, Varys is dead.