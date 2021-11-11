I'm really not great at a lot of things: Making appointments over the phone, shaving my legs, taxes, etc. One thing I AM good at, however, is annoying innocent dermatologists and asking them 292 questions a day.

Why? Because I'm a nerd when it comes to skincare. Froth over the stuff. The AHAs, The BHAs, the vitamins As - the whole shebang.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But here's the thing - whether you're a skincare aficionado or an absolute novice, we're all just out here hanging around waiting to find out how to nab the healthiest, glowiest skin. Right?

And for the most part, you've got the basics down pat. Washing your face every day, wearing sunscreen, not ruining your skin with pore-clogging products - that kinda stuff.

But for the love of sweet baby cheeses, there's a helluva lot of products and information out there. It's crowded. And things are confusing. Scary. Complicated.

That's why we asked a bunch of dermatologists and skin experts to share the best professional skincare advice they've ever learnt. Here's what they said.

1. Cleansing and toning can increase your oily skin and congestion.

Do you have oily skin that loves to breakout? Yes?? Then this one's for you!

"Many people assume that if they have oily skin prone to congestion and blackheads that they need to cleanse and tone their skin to dry it out and exfoliate regularly to remove blackheads," said dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists.

Listen: Here's the best facial oil for every skin type. Post continues below.

"Unfortunately, our skin is very reactive and in response to cleansing and toning it will try to produce more oil to protect itself from harm."