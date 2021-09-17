The 3 products you need immediately if you have oily skin, according to a derm.

If you're a dame with oily skin (hello! Take a seat), you'll know all too well the fine line between a dewy complexion and a straight-up grease trap. It's tricky business. Very bloody tricky.

But it all really comes down to building the right routine with the right kinda products. The thing is though - if you're anything like us, your bathroom cabinet is probably bursting with eleventy million different tubes and bottles that each promise to help keep your complexion at it's cute best.

However! According to dermatologists, you don't need to mess around with all these different products. Apparently you only really need three core ingredients to beat oily skin.

Yes, really! Would we lie to you?

We heard it from New York dermatologist Dr Joshua Zeichner, who recently shared his top tips for caring for oily skin on his Instagram - and OF COURSE we took notes. Silly question.

So, if you have oily skin, here are the three skincare ingredients you should be looking for in your skincare products.

1. Salyclic acid.

"Skincare products won’t decrease the amount of oil that you make, because that is controlled by your genetics," writes Dr Zeichner in his Instagram caption.

"However, they can make your skin look less shiny, improve a greasy feeling, and help keep your pores clear."

According to Dr Zeichner, salicylic acid is one of the hero ingredients when it comes to mopping up excess oil and keeping your pores clean (bye, blackheads).

"This beta hydroxy acid removes excess oil and exfoliates dead cells from the surface of the skin."

Just keep in mind that salicylic acid should be used in moderation (try once or twice a week, max) until you know your skin can handle it without freaking out.

If your skin tolerates it, you can increase the frequency. Also, be careful with direct sun exposure and obviously always apply SPF when you're working with acids and just forever, really.

If you're looking for some options, we like La Roche-Posay Effacular Ultra Concentrate Serum, $59.95, The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque, $21.90 or Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $38.