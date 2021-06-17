Is vaping really safer than smoking? Here's what experts say.

From sweet and fruity flavours to the discrete packaging, in recent years vaping has absolutely exploded in popularity. It's the trendy new thing to do. Just ask any teenager. Marketed as a safer alternative to cigarettes, the clouded swirls of smoke and fruity scents have become the norm on our streets, pubs, clubs... and schools.

But just how safe is it?

While vaping hasn't exactly been around for long enough for studies to be done on long-term health effects, medical experts say we are starting to see some worrying health conditions. And it's hitting young people hard.

Watch: How does smoking affect your face? Check out this video. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

For example, in 2019 there was a mysterious cluster of lung illnesses across the US - most of them were otherwise healthy people in their early 20s or teens. All of them have a history of vaping.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state agencies reported 2,602 lung injury cases that required hospitalisation and 59 deaths linked to vaping.

Patients with vaping-related lung injuries mostly involved younger people, especially young men and boys.

Listen: Is vaping still safer than smoking? Listen to this episode of the Quicky. Post continues below.

With 'old smokers' drying up and younger people no longer smoking cigarettes (97 per cent of teens don't smoke), experts are warning that big tobacco companies are making a tactical move - with teenagers and young adults top of mind.

So, what exactly is vaping and how harmful is it? Let's break it down.

What is vaping?

Shaped like cigarettes or pens, e-cigarettes or 'vapes' are battery-operated devices that use refillable tanks or disposable cartridges to heat liquid ("vape juice") which users inhale.

The liquid is a mix of chemicals and oils that can be combined with nicotine flavourings, such as chocolate and bubblegum.

But while it's meant to be much less lethal than cigarettes, how much do we really know about vaping?