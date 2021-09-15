"I've repurchased it over 20 times": 12 women on the very best skincare products for mature skin.

Looking for a great skincare routine? Course you are! We all are. Because when it comes to finding the best products for your skin - things can be a little... confusing. And as we age, the search to find our perfect skincare line-up becomes EVEN tougher. Hooray!

It's honestly a struggle, though. And you end up having to do a little (a lot) of digging to find what products suit your skin.

Watch: Here's seven ways to improve your skin while you sleep. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

But because you have better things to do than spending your all your time and pennies on trying out products that do nothing for your chief skin concerns, we did it for you.

Well, kinda. We're going to help guide you in the right direction, at least.

Listen: Thinking of trying prescription skincare? Here's what you need to know. Post continues below.

Below, we've ask 12 women with mature skin (from the You Beauty Facebook group) to dish out their all-time favourite skincare picks.

Image: Australian Laser