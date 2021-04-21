So, you've got the whole cleansing thing down pat, huh? Course you do. As the first step in any basic skincare routine, you've probably never questioned whether you're washing your face correctly. How hard can it be, right?

But here's the thing. It turns out there are some major no-nos when it comes to cleansing your face properly. And while it might seem like a pretty unimportant step, these mistakes could have a massive implication to your skin.

Yikes.

While things like double cleansing and exfoliating regularly have become a normal part of your routine, the fact is that a lot of experts have been advising against these kinds of practices.

While Instagram and social media will make you feel like all the latest skincare trends are a necessity (double cleansing, we're looking at you), having the basics down pat is actually extremely underrated. And here are a few key things you need to avoid at all costs.

Ready to cleanse your skin the *right* way? Let's go.

1. You're over-cleansing.

Real talk: You're probably over-cleansing your skin. Yes, you!

Double-cleansing may be all the rage, but seriously - you need to be careful about over-stripping your skin. Especially if you're on the dry, sensitive, irritate-y side of things.

Experts agree that most skin types do not need to double cleanse, and that over-washing the skin can actually lead to something called trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL).

This is when your skin struggles to hold on to any moisture because you've stripped it of its oils and natural barrier protection.

You monster!

If you're over-cleansing your skin, you'll start to notice things like dryness, flakiness, dullness and itchiness. Your skin might also start to feel rough and uneven. No good.

While there are some variations about how often we need to cleanse most dermatologists will agree that cleansing your face once or twice a day is enough to clean, but not dry out the skin.

So, do your skin a favour and stop over-cleansing it. Mmmkay?

2. You don't take your makeup off before bed.

If you completely skip the whole cleansing step on the regular and hop into bed with a face full of makeup, please sit. We need to have a stern word with you.