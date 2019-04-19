This is exactly how much foundation with SPF you'd need to wear to get enough sun protection.

There’s something you should know about me… I’m big on face sunscreen.
There are a few reasons why I wear sunscreen on my face every single day – I have freckles, burn easily, and frankly, I don’t want my skin to look UV damaged.
Oh, and my dad’s had several skin cancers, and I’m a scientist working in clinical research, with an honours degree in pharmacology of melanoma treatment. I also run an Instagram account (ms_hannah_e) dedicated to incorporating sunscreen into beauty routines.
Yep, I’m that dedicated.