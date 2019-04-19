This is exactly how much foundation with SPF you'd need to wear to get enough sun protection.

A post shared by beauty science skin / Hannah (@ms_hannah_e) on Feb 15, 2019 at 1:32pm PST



Did you know, though, that most people don’t use enough sunscreen? Or don’t know that it’s not OK to just wear a foundation or tinted moisturiser with a bit of SPF in it?

Let me break it down for you – the Therapeutic Goods Administration (or TGA, Australia’s regulatory body for sunscreens) has very strict guidelines about what products can and can’t say they’re a ‘sunscreen’.

To market a product as sun protection in Australia, the brand must prove their sun protection factor (SPF) is as labelled by passing a standard test which involves applying a precise 2mg of product to every square cm of skin.

Only once it’s jumped through these very necessary hoops can a bottle have the letters SPF on the front. But when it comes to protecting your skin from the sun, that’s only half the picture. According to the TGA, sunscreen is only effective if applied correctly and thoroughly.

But what does that actually mean? In practice, it means putting on at least one teaspoon of sunscreen on each area of the body. Face, neck, and ears count as one area. If you normally reach for a foundation or tinted moisturiser with SPF included, you’ll need even more.

