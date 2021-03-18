11 'boring' skincare products that really work, according to dermatologists.

We love buzzy new skincare products just as much as the next beauty-crazed fool. The pretty packaging. The possible #shelfie opportunities. The whacky promises. We're all suckers for the stuff.

And while some of it is actually worth the hype (lookin' at you The Ordinary), a lot of the time the stuff on your Instagram feed isn't really anything special - it just looks good.

Watch: Got some burning questions you want answered by Leigh and Kelly? Check out our You Beauty Q&A episode. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And that's totally fine if you're into that sorta thing! No judgement - obvs. Do what you like with your face and money.

BUT! There's something to be said for the dependable, staple products that you just know do their job. The ones that genuinely work.

And if you ask any dermatologist or skin expert what trending product you should be using in your skincare routine, we guarantee they'll laugh in your face.

Instead, 11 times out of 10 they'll point you in the direction of basic, inexpensive products.

Listen: We sat down with a dermatologist on You Beauty and asked them absolutely *everything*. Post continues below.

Sure, they might look boring as s**t compared to the colourful tubes, glittery masks and gold-plated jars on your social feed, but they still do the job. And more often than not, they do it better.

So, that's why we've pulled together 11 hard-working skincare products that dermatologists always recommend when we ask them for their juicy expert tips.

We've stuck with three main categories - cleansers, moisturisers and SPF - so you can go ahead and slide in your targeted serums once you got the basics down pat.

Sound good? Great.