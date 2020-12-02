The 7 myths about vitamins experts want you to stop believing.

Anyone else just swig back a couple of vitamins every morning and hope they do some good things to your insides?

Or chase the sun to boost those vitamin D levels?

Or eat oranges cause that's where your vitamin C comes from?

Just us? Cool.

When it comes to vitamins, deficiencies and all that jazz, there's a helluva lot of confusing information out there. And we're not going to beat around the bush - a lot of these 'facts' are actually total BS. Cute!

To suss it all out, we spoke to practicing dietitian Geraldine Georgeou and accredited naturopath Shauna Anderson, and asked them to help us debunk some of the most common myths surrounding vitamins and deficiencies.

1. The sun will give you enough vitamin D.

Don't pretend you didn't think this. We all did.

"Most people know that vitamin D or the 'sunshine vitamin' is traditionally absorbed from the sun," said Anderson. "But what many don’t know is that getting adequate sun can be difficult to achieve, especially in 2020, as the sun exposure must be timed and planned for certain times of the day."

"Unfortunately, the minimum recommendations from most vitamin D health authorities could see you expose your skin to the harsh Aussie sun for up to 30 minutes several times per week," the Whole Earth & Sea ambassador added.

Sheesh. That sounds pretty dangerous. We're all trying to stay away from the effects of the sun, no?

"The misconception that you can just get a bit of sun and absorb adequate vitamin D is widespread and totally inaccurate. The minimum is much greater than an occasional stint outdoors."

