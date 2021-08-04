TRIED AND TESTED: 'I tried the viral DIY BB cream hack. Here's why I seriously rate it.'

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, You Beauty Collective member Despina O'Neill tries TikTok's viral DIY BB cream.

Hands up if lockdown has made you try some questionable TikTok hacks? Whether it’s the air-fried pasta, a dance challenge with your partner or adding dishwasher tablets to clean your washing machine (can confirm, this worked for me. It’s gross) - we've all been doing what we can to keep our minds occupied.

My most recent viral TikTok challenge? I put a fun beauty hack to the test…. and it *actually* WORKS!

Watch: TikTok users are using eyelash glue to get the appearance of bigger lips. Post continues after video.



I made my own BB cream. And it actually went down pretty bloody well.

The best part? I didn’t have to buy anything new because all the ingredients were already sitting in my drawer. Stuff that was mostly just collecting dust because working from home means no make-up and minimal effort.

What is BB cream?

I remember when I first started using a BB cream. It was a relatively new product for me, and Garnier was always my go-to from Woolies. I’d always sneak it in mum’s shopping so I didn’t have to pay for it (thanks, Mum!).

In case you need a refresher, ‘BB’ stands for ‘blemish balm’ or ‘beauty balm’ and it acts super similar to your typical foundation. You’ll most likely find your favourite brand even stocking both foundation AND a BB cream.

While BB creams still provide coverage – and are usually buildable to suit your preferred level of coverage – they also tend to have additional benefits, such as hydrating ingredients.

You’ll also find some with SPF, but of course, this is never enough and wearing a separate sunscreen is always recommended.

Because of the lightweight texture and natural coverage, it's often the preferred product for everyday use - whether you're just bumming around the house, running errands, or even going into work but still wanting to sport a natural look.

It’s low-key, easy to apply and the fact that it's often full of skin-loving ingredients means your skin will love you for it.

What is the BB cream TikTok hack?

Now, whether you’re someone working in essential services (THANK YOU!), sitting at home and just need a little pick me up or not in lockdown and life is relatively normal right now, this is for you.