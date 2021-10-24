"I'm a beauty writer. Here's how I finally achieved my ultimate 'glass skin'."

I don’t mean to brag (well, actually, I do…) but I have been refused alcohol at two separate BWS stores this week. And no, not because I was already too wasted - but rather because neither of the cashiers believed I was “over 25”.

*Smuggest of smug faces*

This is both a glorious and absolutely rotten thing to happen. Obviously, as a mother to two children who hasn’t carried ID for well over a decade, I am nothing short of thrilled.

But at the same time - as a mother to two children who hasn’t carried ID for well over a decade, I actually really need that wine.

Watch: Is lube really the secret to glowy skin? We put the TikTok trend to the test. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

With the cashier not even in the slightest bit interested in my generous offer of casting their eyes over a picture of me with my crotch goblins in order to PROVE I was ‘of age’, I left the bottle shop wine-less.

Pleased. Youthful. But terribly, terribly wine-less.

Now, I dunno about you, but sometimes it’s hard to gauge the efficacy of a skincare routine or product. I mean, we see our own faces every damn day.

Improvements to tone, clarity and texture are gradual, subtle… downright sneaky, actually. The way they accumulate over time, while we conveniently forget how we used to look.

And it got me thinking about how for the first time in AGES I had actually been loyal to the same routine. And that perhaps it was this magical melting pot of products that had been the smoking gun to this irregular, forced (v. temporary) sobriety?

As a beauty writer, I’m much like a little lab-rat. I’m regularly sent products that are not even available yet, in little tubes, with 'lab sample' stickers slapped onto the side. I will gleefully put anything on my face so I can write about them.