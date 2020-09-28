Here's why you've always got black spots on your nose (and how to get rid of them.)

If there's one place on your face that's consistent in producing clogged pores and glorious spots on the reg, it's old mate nose. He's always covered in them. Whether they're blackheads, whiteheads, blind pimples or a total mix of everything - he's got it all down pat. God bless him. So thoughtful.

Video via Mamamia

And whenever you think you've finally got the whole situation under control (read: you've squeezed, ripped and scrubbed the living hell out of your schnozz), they seem to just pop right back up for the ride. Cute!

But why is nose congestion such a recurring issue? And how do you stop them from coming back? Because we're tired of wading hrough different opinions on Google, we turned to dermatologist Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists to help clear things up (soz, we had to).

Why do I ALWAYS have spots on my nose?

First of all, let's start by explaining why TF our noses are always absolutely riddled with spots - shall we?

"The skin on the nose is thicker and more robust to support the freestanding structure of the nose," said McDonald. "Pores are the openings of the hair follicle on the skin. This is known as a pilosebaceous gland and includes an oil gland which is necessary to lubricate the skin with sebum. Sebum helps protect the skin by supporting the skin barrier and improving flexibility."

Okay, but why is our nose such an over-achiever on the sebum front? What gives?

"As the nose skin is thicker, our pores are deeper. The problem is that when the oil glands become overactive due to genetics or hormones, we see a significant build-up of oil and subsequently dilated pores on the nose," said McDonald.

This means that certain life stages, like puberty, pregnancy, menstruation, and menopause can increase the amount of sebum the pores in the nose produce.