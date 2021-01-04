As we head into the peak of summer, and with our Sun Smart app informing us that the UV index is 'Extreme' on the daily, proper sun protection is increasingly important.

I'm sure we are all slathering SPF 50+ on our faces in the mornings (right, you guys?) - but are we reapplying sunscreen throughout the day?

Watch: Need some help on the best way to prevent sun damage? Here's how to protect your skin. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Just as a refresher, the Cancer Council recommends reapplication of sunscreen at least every two hours, irrespective of how water resistant the sunscreen is.

Listen: There are a lot of rumours, myths and misinformation out there about sunscreen. On this episode of You Beauty’s Wildcard series, Leigh sits down with chemistry PhD and science educator, Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin, to discuss all things sunscreen and sun safety. Post continues below.

And I'll be honest - while I take very good care of my skin and apply more than enough sunscreen in the morning, I have been guilty of skimping on reapplication of SPF during the day.

This is mainly due to three different reasons:

I have makeup on, and I don’t want to ruin it.

It’s messy reapplying with fingers.

A sunscreen bottle sometimes doesn’t fit into my teeny bag.

We all love a good sunscreen reapplication hack (have you checked out Hannah's?) so I thought I’d introduce you to mine.

This trick includes adding your favourite SPF into a cushion compact, which makes carrying your sunscreen around SO much easier.

The sponge applicator also means that you are applying the sunscreen evenly across your face without ruining your makeup. Win!

Want to give it a go?

Here's a quick clip and a step-by-step instruction guide below: