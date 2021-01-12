A doctor showed what happens to your skin when you use makeup wipes and... gross.

If you're a lady with a face, chances are you probably use makeup wipes on the reg. They're quick, easy and get the job done - especially when you're wearing a tonne of makeup.

BUT! According to a cosmetic doctor, your skin enjoys face wipes just as much as a swift kick to gut.

Yes, really.

Watch: Wanna know how to improve your skin while you sleep? Check out these 7 tips that you can do while you rest. How good is that? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Y'see, Dr Tijion Esho, an aesthetic doctor based in London, recently posted a video on Instagram and Twitter in which he applied liquid foundation to a mandarin.

He then uses a face wipe to remove the makeup, but by doing so the foundation pretty much just got pressed into the pores.

Meaning? We're all probably not removing our makeup properly... we're basically just building on top of it the following day. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Image: Giphy

Dr Esho captioned the video, "Why I keep preaching to you all about makeup wipes."