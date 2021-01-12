beauty

A doctor showed what happens to your skin when you use makeup wipes and... gross.

If you're a lady with a face, chances are you probably use makeup wipes on the reg. They're quick, easy and get the job done - especially when you're wearing a tonne of makeup.

BUT! According to a cosmetic doctor, your skin enjoys face wipes just as much as a swift kick to gut. 

Yes, really.

Y'see, Dr Tijion Esho, an aesthetic doctor based in London, recently posted a video on Instagram and Twitter in which he applied liquid foundation to a mandarin. 

He then uses a face wipe to remove the makeup, but by doing so the foundation pretty much just got pressed into the pores. 

Meaning? We're all probably not removing our makeup properly... we're basically just building on top of it the following day. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 

Dr Esho captioned the video, "Why I keep preaching to you all about makeup wipes."

Here's the clip below:

We know what you're thinking... this is a piece of fruit, not actual skin?!

But according to Dr Esho, microscopically your skin is actually quite similar to a mandarin. 

Weird, right?

"As a doctor I know your faces aren't all tangerines, oranges or even clementines. But what many watching don’t realise, is that the surface of the skin actually has several grooves and pits that we can’t see with the naked eye," he wrote on Instagram.

"It also has many oils and lipids that can act like the waxy surface of the orange. The video represents what can happen at a microscopic level and should be food for thought."

Dr Esho goes on to say that consistent use of facial wipes can have some long-terms effects on your skin. 

Eek!

"Repeated wipes would cause further micro-tears, microscopically leaving makeup in existing and newly formed microscopic 'grooves' - but with the naked eye you would appear clean," he added.

Instead of using facial wipes, Dr Esho recommends cleansing the skin using a cleanser or micellar water with a clean flannel/muslin cloth for 60 seconds and then moisturising. He said that even just using water alone is better than using a wipe.

*Reevaluates entire life*.

"You will be surprised at the difference and both your skin and the environment will thank you for it!," he wrote.

Dr. Esho told Insider that as well as being bad for the environment (FYI: Sydney Water has removed more than 1000 tonnes of wet wipe materials from its wastewater system in the past two years), makeup wipes aren't actually designed to clean the skin.

"They are formulated to break down makeup," he said. "The chemicals in some cases can be harsh to your skin causing micro-tears, or push makeup and debris deeper into your pores leading to further problems."

Oh! Neat.

On that terrifying note, let's talk about some other non-face wipey options that are good for your skin and good for the environment!

Check out some of our faves below:

Face Halo Original Removable Makeup Remover (pack of three), $30.

Image: Face Halo Makeup Remover Pads 

Go-To Posh Cloth Muslin Cloth (pack of three), $15.

Image: Go-To Posh Cloth Muslin Cloth 

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, $13.99.

Image: Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water 

Feature image: Getty

What's your go-to method to remove makeup? Will you change your routine after reading this? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

