"I'm still trying to fix it." 10 celeb couples who stayed together after cheating scandals.

Love is complicated thing, and it becomes even more complex when you’re in the public eye under constant scrutiny.

You only need to look at Harry Styles with Olivia Wilde, and Tom Sandoval with Rachel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules, to know the celebrity 'entanglements' can get messy.

But cheating scandals don't always end in a split. Here are 10 celebrity couples who stayed together after cheating scandals... at least for a little while, anyway,

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine is not only famous for being the frontman of Maroon Five but also for being an incredibly supportive husband to wife Behati Prinsloo.

Levine was constantly papped beaming, clapping in the front row of many of model Prinsloo’s fashion shows. But it seems like having a literal Victoria’s Secret Fashion Model for a wife wasn’t enough for the star.

In 2022, shortly after the couple married and announced Prinsloo was pregnant with their third child, an influencer publicly revealed she'd had a short-lived affair with Levine.

Levine denied a physical affair, but admitted there had been a level of emotional cheating and flirting that "crossed the line".

"I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

He continued to say, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

As of 2023, the pair are still together with their three children.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Ah yes, Khloe and Tristan… Even if you don’t invest any time in the Kardashians, you’ve probably heard of these two. The Cleveland Cavaliers athlete cheated on the Kardashian… with multiple women, while she was heavily pregnant. Nice.

The initial news of his infidelity broke in 2018, just days before their first child was born.

Despite Thompson being the cheater, it was Kardashian who copped the heat from the public for wanting to try to keep their family together.

She was forced to defend herself on Twitter, writing: “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist.”

“I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

But despite Kardashian's determination to make things work, just a year later, Thompson was allegedly caught on camera, cheating with Kylie Jenner’s ex-bestie Jordyn Woods, who was pretty much considered family.

Woods was ostracised and Kardashian finally split with her cheating husband… before getting back together in 2020… only to split again in 2021.

The pair are currently co-parenting their children. They don’t appear to be in a relationship currently, but who knows what the future holds for the all-forgiving Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

In 2018 a Youtuber dressed up as Scott and got papped with another woman in public to intentionally create rumours of a cheating scandal for content. While he called it a ‘prank’, the family were outraged.

Jenner stood by her man through all the uncertainty, even before the prank was revealed, however things changed a year later.

After the couple split - seemingly on their own terms - model Rojean Kar alleged that Scott had cheated on Jenner multiple times, including with her herself.

After a very messy back and forth over Instagram stories that you can read about here, it seems like Kar may have been part of reason for their eventual split after all.

Scott has denied all cheating rumours and the pair continue to co-parent their two children.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish.

In a radio intervew in 2017, comedian Kevin Hart admitted he cheated on his then pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish.

“I’m hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f—king massive mistake.”

Speaking on The School of Greatness podcast in 2020, he reflected on how their marriage lasted through the scandal.

"She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better. That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.’”

“It was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside. And I credit her for setting that tone.”

The pair are still together and raising two children.

Cardi B and Offset.

Cardi B and Offset have had a turbulent relationship since the beginning. They began dating in 2017 and were engaged within a year.

But shortly after this, an explicit video of the Migos member with another woman in a hotel room was leaked.

Cardi B stood by her fiance, telling her fans on Twitter, "this s--t happens to everyone."

For a while, the couple weathered the storm, having their first child together in 2018.

But eventually, Cardi revealed the pair had called it quits.





Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are a notoriously private couple. The pair experienced and dealt with their cheating scandal completely on their own terms - and got some pretty great content out of it too.

In 2014, rumours begin to circulate that Jay-Z had strayed, and songs on Beyonce's Lemonade album appeared to confirm her husband's infidelity.

Jay Z then released his 'confessional album 4:44, which again, featured tracks that alluded to his betrayal.

Finally, in 2017, in an interview with The New York Times’s T Magazine, Jay-Z admitted what he had done.

“The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.”

They chose to deal with their issues together and are now celebrating over 20 years together and three kids together.

Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Forget MAFS, forget all the celeb couples above, this was the OG celeb cheating scandal.

In 1998, the Washington Post broke the story that Bill Clinton was having an affair with his then 22-year-old White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

Days later, speaking at a press conference, with his wife Hillary at his side, Clinton denied the rumours, saying: "I did not have sexual relations with that woman."

However, Clinton was later forced to admit that he had indeed engaged in an "inappropriate" relationship with Lewinsky and was later impeached.

Throughout it all, Hillary Clinton stood by her husband. Speaking to CNN 20 years later, she revealed: “It was really hard. It was painful. And I was so supported by my friends. My friends just rallied around.”

Despite the odds, the married couple have stayed married to this day, set to celebrate 48 years of marriage later this year.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

The two main stars of the Twilight franchise, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, were the IT couple of the early 2010s.

At first the relationship was rumoured to be a PR stunt to promote the movies, but the couple were together five years, with Stewart speaking of their enduring love for each other on the Howard Stern Show.

Yet it all fell apart when pap pictures were published of the actress cheating on Pattinson with director Rupert Sanders, who she was working with on Snow White. At the time she was just 22, while Sanders was 41 - and married.

Stewart and Pattinson momentarily split, then got back together and stayed together for another whole year before they ultimately broke up for good.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel.

When Fergie and Josh Duhamel got together, the singer was at the prime of her career with the Black Eyed Peas, and Duhamel had become a household name thanks to his performances in the Transformers franchise.

But not long after they married in 2009, infidelity rumours began.

An exotic dancer claimed Duhamel had cheated on Fergie with her during a one-night stand, even taking a lie detector test which she passed.

However, Duhamel continued to deny the claims against him.

The couple seemed to have a huge amount of trust in each other because they stayed together until 2017, simply saying they had 'grown apart' when they eventually split.

David Letterman and Regina Lasko.

Lat night TV host David Letterman and his wife Regina Lasko married in 2009, but mere months after their weddin, Letterman used an entire segment on The Late Show to admit his numerous infidelities.

"I have had sex with women who work for me on this show. My response to that is yes, I have. I have had sex with women on the show. Would it be embarrassing if it were made public? Perhaps it would ... especially for the women."

His candid speech was… a little uncomfortable for the audience however he revealed that he was in the midst of being blackmailed by an anonymous person.

This person knew about Letterman’s torrid affairs and threatened to reveal them in a film script unless Letterman paid him out $2 million dollars.

Instead Letterman revealed the truth to the world and eventually it was found out that the blackmailer was a fellow CBS employee and ALSO a partner of one of Letterman’s numerous affairs.

Despite ALL this, Lasko is still married to Letterman today, and they share a child. However, it seems like their marriage is still a work in progress, as Lasko refused to be seen with Letterman in public for many years after the initial scandal broke.

The talk show host spoke to Oprah Winfrey in 2013 about the regrets he holds.

“I hurt a lot of people, I have no one to blame but myself… I’m looking to find out why I behaved the way I behaved.”

When asked if he thought his wife would stay with him through it at all, Letterman replied “[I] wasn’t certain at the time… I’m still trying to fix it, it hasn’t gone away, it’ll never go away”

“She’s been tremendous, she’s got great courage.”

