Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “He didn’t know we were dating.” The moment Cass Wood and her boyfriend ran into Nick Cummins.

There’s no question about it: running into an ex is awkward.

Running into an ex who dumped you on national television hand-in-hand with your new secret boyfriend? Very awkward. (But also… kinda great).

Cass Wood, who was dumped not once but twice, on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, revealed she has found love with new boyfriend Tyson Davis last month.

We were, of course, thrilled for her.

Equally as thrilled we were when we found out how recent Bachelor Nick Cummins found out about her new man (yes, we know how bad that sounds).

In a Q&A video published on YouTube on Monday, the 24-year-old said they “bumped into” the ex-Wallabies star, 31, in Sydney’s Manly last week.

“This is actually funny because we bumped into Nick the other week. Of course I would say hello because we’re still friends,” Cass said.

She continued: “Tyson and I were out in Manly at the Wharf Bar and we saw him and we said hello.”

She explained that Tyson and Nick were “introduced to one another” during the run-in and good lord our hands are sweating just thinking about it.

Tyson chimed in, adding he felt Nick wasn’t aware the pair were officially together.