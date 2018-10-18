"It represents a lot of trauma." What happened when Abby Gilmore found her old engagement ring.

Abby Gilmore rediscovered her old engagement ring on Wednesday, sharing how to her, it represents “bad times”.

The former WAG was given the ring by her ex-fiancé AFL player Jake Stringer. The pair split in 2016 after Gilmore discovered Stringer had been cheating on her.

The blogger, who shares two children with Stringer, showed the ring on her Instagram story and asked her followers for suggestions on what to do with it.

In a series of videos on her story, Gilmore said she received many messages with ideas and responses from women who had been in situations like hers. At first, she implied she was going to get rid of the ring, but was open to considering other options.

"My initial thought was that it's actually not a very good symbol, it doesn't represent nice things to me. It actually represents a lot of trauma and bad times and energy.

"Someone made a valid point that we go through a transition after separations and enjoy who we become, why can't rings go through the same kind of transition and then you can enjoy what it represented and what it represents for you and the growth, etc? I think that's pretty cool."