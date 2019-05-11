Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announce the arrival of their baby boy.

WELL. This has been a very big week for royal babies. Particularly baby boys.

On Monday Meghan Markle gave birth to the latest member of the British Royal Family, and just hours later, Comedy royalty Amy Schumer announced the safe arrival of her baby boy.

And now Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, have also welcomed theirs, announcing the birth of their fourth child via social media overnight.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” the reality television star tweeted. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her. [sic]”

The couple is yet to announce a name or share any pictures of the little one, but knowing them… we won’t have to wait long.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

On Thursday, US time, Kourtney Kardashian appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show with with her mum Kris Jenner when she announced that her sister’s surrogate had gone into labour.

The talk show host surprised Kris Jenner by bringing out a number of her grandkids onto set (making for a very adorable TV segment). Ellen revealed that Kim was also meant to come on the show, but instead was at the hospital for the birth of her fourth child.