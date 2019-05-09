A Starbucks cup and plastic bottles: The 8 editing fails fans spotted in Game of Thrones.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

The final season of Game of Thrones may have been two years in the making – but that doesn’t mean it’s been free from errors.

There was yet another moment in this final episode of the fantasy drama that caught eagle eyed fans attention.

Two weeks after the Starbucks coffee cup debacle (see below) yet another modern day refreshment has made it onto the Game of Thrones set, in the form of a plastic water bottle.

It was an important scene for the franchise, one where they are deciding who should take The Iron Throne, but some fans (with impeccable eyesight might we add) where too busy looking at the glimpse of bottle peeking out beside Samwell Tarly’s boot.

LMAOOO I CAN’T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN ???????? First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα????||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

You guys, we know you’re already thinking about the wrap party, but hide your damn drinks.

The Starbucks cup

At the beginning of episode four, which picked up at the end of the Battle of Winterfell, the survivors of the North gathered to celebrate their victory and toast the fallen.

But while Jaime, Tyrion, Brienne and Pod gathered to play drinking games and a very drunk Tormund chugged ale out of a Viking horn, there was something else in Winterfell’s Great Hall which caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

You see, during a few seconds of footage in the scene, a rogue coffee cup was seen on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen.

Yep, apparently there’s a Starbucks in Westeros. Who knew? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯