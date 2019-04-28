Cass Wood: "I had my heart broken twice on TV but I have a boyfriend now and I’m super happy."

Bachelor in Paradise star Cassandra Wood is not shy about having had her heart broken twice for all of Australia to see, because to her all the reality TV turmoil was worth it in the end.

During her stint on Bachelor in Paradise Cass grew very close to former The Bachelor star Richie Strahan and of course, was left appropriately shocked when, after having had long talks about the future of their relationship, he decided to leave Paradise and her along with it.

Deciding that there was no point sticking around when the only man she’d felt a connection with had walked away, Cass also decided that staying on the island was not an option for her and walked away from the reality TV series in Sunday night’s episode.

“Richie and I were one of the most solid couples in Paradise and we were hanging out from the get-go,” Cass told Mamamia. “It started to get more serious and we were having more conversations about how it would work in the real world and he led me to believe it would work and we would work around the distance.

“But then we went into the cocktail party and he pulled me aside and said he doesn’t think the distance will work and he wants to leave Paradise. I felt blindsided by that because he had just changed his mind from what we were talking about earlier on. So he leaves and I decide there is no point being here so I leave as well.

“Alex Nation said to me that he has his own issues that he needs to sort out and that he came there to heal. I mean, I do believe that he wants to find someone. I think he was more scared of hurting me and just didn’t believe that this could work. He had done the long distance thing before with Alex and that didn’t really work out. He wanted to find someone, but he also didn’t want to hurt anyone.”