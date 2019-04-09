To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

An incredibly awkward interview between Married at First Sight contestants Jess and Dan has been viewed more than two million times since it aired 12 hours ago.

And that’s because the seven minute clip is everything.

Broadcast on Nine’s Talking Married directly after the finale aired, viewers were shrieking at their televisions as the relationship between the pair effectively unravelled.

Here’s a clip of the viral interview on Nine’s Talking Married. Post continues…

“Yeah, it was hard to watch back, and watching it again it sorta re-scratched those feelings,” Dan said, referring to watching girlfriend Jess proposition another man just moments before their own relationship began. “It’s hard, I probably shouldn’t have watched it. I love the girl… but it’s an awkward position I am in right now.”

Host Ben Fordham decided to take one for the team and referenced the ‘f-bombs’ that were apparently being thrown around during the ad break.

“It seems to me that the tension is still pretty strong there,” Fordham said.

But, until now, we didn’t know what exactly had happened during the break that was bad enough for Fordham to… you know… bring it up.

Speaking to Mamamia, Fordham said that the pair were a little under the weather and, “Jess cracked a joke that she might have gotten [a cold] from Mick… she was just trying to be funny and lighten the mood. And then Dan said it was probably Nic…