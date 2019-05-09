Well, well, well. It seems Prince George knew the royal baby name months before everyone else.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, surprising precisely… everyone.
Everyone… except Prince George?
You see, the eldest Cambridge child has a bit of a ~history~ with the name Archie.
You can watch Harry's press conference on the day of his son's birth here.
Back in January, we were all baffled when a bizarre story emerged about a trip five-year-old George made with his grandmother Carole Middleton, where a dog walker came across him playing with his younger sister Charlotte in a stream near the Middleton family home in Berkshire.
Or maybe he's been told not to tell strangers his name.
The entire royal family lives with enormous security risks.
Maybe he's been using that name for a while now and his uncle & auntie really liked it.
He wouldn't even need to have a wild imagination. Archie is a pretty popular name in the UK. Top 20, I think I read this morning. George probably has an Archie in his class.