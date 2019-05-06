Warning: This post contains some spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Well, well, well.

We’ve seen countless editing fails on Married at First Sight and quite a few in Bachelor in Paradise too.

But to be honest, we never thought we’d see the day that there would be an editing fail in Game of Thrones.

Yep, even the biggest show in the world drops the ball every once in a while.

Clare Stephens and Holly Wainwright debrief on the latest episode of Game of Thrones on the Mamamia Recaps podcast. Post continues after audio…

After killing the Night King and the entire army of White Walkers during the Battle of Winterfell in last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, all of our favourite heroes gathered in Winterfell’s Great Hall to celebrate their victory and toast the fallen.

But while Jaime, Tyrion, Brienne and Pod gathered to play drinking games and a very drunk Tormund cried over Jaime stealing Brienne away, there was something out of the ordinary during the rambunctious celebrations.

Instead of chugging ale out of a Viking horn like Tormund, Daenerys Targaryen was drinking something very different.

You see, right in front of the Mother of Dragons was a Starbucks coffee cup.

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

In multiple shots during tonight’s episode, the hilariously out of place coffee cup was seen on the table in front of Dany.

Although it’s unclear whether the coffee cup was a huge mistake or a strange Easter egg, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the error on Twitter.