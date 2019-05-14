All the signs that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their baby... Bear.

The Kardashian-West family are known for their outlandish baby name choices.

Five-year-old North West was clearly named after a compass, one could argue one-year-old Chicago West is named after a medical emergency show, and three-year-old Saint is… Saint.

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name a baby, there is one thing that’s certain – they will do precisely whatever they want.

So, it comes as no surprise that the latest baby name rumoured for the couple’s surrogate baby is… Bear.

View this post on Instagram Morning ✨ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 30, 2019 at 7:13am PDT

Yes, like the big furry animal. But what exactly is the evidence for this baby name choice?

Over the weekend, Kim posted a series of tweets from the newborn’s CBD themed baby shower with a bear emoji.

The first tweet was simply just the bear emoji, but the second read “We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.”