An orchestra, a bubble bath and blood drinking: 8 of the best celebrity proposals.

Celebrities are known for their epic marriage proposals.

From drinking blood to booking out an entire stadium, a celebrity getting down on one knee always make for a good story.

Watch: Boyfriend proposes to girlfriend in full body paint. Post continues after video.



Video via Alexa Meade.

Here are 8 of the best celebrity proposals:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2.0.

This week, Lopez and Affleck took us back to the noughties after announcing their engagement for a second time.

In her newsletter, Lopez gave us all the details.

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she wrote.

Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck this week. Image via Keep It On The JLo.

"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again," she continued.