A chaotic interview and an engagement: A look back at Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are officially engaged after a year and a half of dating, and they sealed their union earlier today by drinking each other's blood. Apparently.
Announcing their engagement news on Instagram on Thursday morning, Fox wrote: "In July 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.
"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma," she continued.
"Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.
"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes... and then we drank each other’s blood."
In MGK's post, the singer explained the meaning behind the unique ring he selected for Fox.
"I know tradition is one ring, but I designed [Fox's ring] with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he said.
