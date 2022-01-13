A chaotic interview and an engagement: A look back at Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship.

As if that whole interaction wasn't weird enough, Fox then explained that she believed there was some sort of higher power at play that prevented them from seeing each other.

"I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away. It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night.

"Thank God, [because] what torture had I known you were there [she addressed Kelly] and I couldn’t get to you. It was better that I didn’t know."

The second time they met was on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The pair then reunited years later when they started filming together on Midnight in the Switchgrass where MGK's character's first line of dialogue to Fox was, as he calls it, "f**ked up."

After filming had wrapped up for the day, MGK texted Fox a couple of messages, one reading "I am weed," and the other repeating his "filthy" line of dialogue, poking fun at their first two encounters.

"I just responded like, 'How every fairytale begins,'" Fox said. "To which he ended the conversation with, 'All the good ones at least.'"

"Did you ever talk to a girl for three hours on the phone in your whole life?" Fox asked MGK, explaining that the pair's texts turned into a phone call. "Were you like, 'How the f**k am I going to talk to her?'"

"It felt like five minutes, so it didn’t even feel like three hours," MGK responded.

When the pair next saw each other, according to MGK, Fox "wouldn't kiss him".

"Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left," he said.

How... romantic.

The couple's first date may as well have been straight out of a movie.

... And we'd expect nothing less from them.

In that same GQ interview, the pair recounted their first date which consisted of MGK picking Fox up in a 1974 cadillac convertible and driving to a canyon's edge to listen to Ella Fitzgerald and picnic on a "bed of roses".