We're calling it: 'Bennifer' is back. So let's go right to the very beginning.

We're calling it: 'Bennifer' is back.

After 17 years apart, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spending a lot of time together.

The former couple, who dated from 2002 to 2004, have reportedly been 'hanging out' in recent weeks following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez.

In the last month, Affleck has been seen visiting Lopez at her home in Los Angeles. However, 'sources' initially claimed that the pair were just friends.

"They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point, they only have a friendship," one source told Entertainment Tonight. "They both admire each other professionally, respect one another and feel comfortable with each other."

But now, the pair have been spotted on a weeklong holiday at the Yellowstone Club in Montana, sparking reconciliation rumours.

"They were alone. Just the two of them," one source told E!

Another source told People: "Jennifer spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

In the early 2000s, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's short-lived relationship was the stuff of tabloid dreams.

The former couple first met on the set of Gigli, a rom-com that ultimately flopped at the box office. At the time, Lopez was married to her second husband, former back-up dancer Cris Judd.

Two months before Lopez and Judd announced their separation, Affleck spent a reported US$15,000 on a number of half-page ads about Lopez in publications including The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.