The story behind Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard's friendship is the best part of Stan's Younger.

When Younger actress Molly Bernard read the show's last ever script, her heart skipped a beat.

The 32-year-old actress has played publicist and social media guru Lauren Heller on Younger since the beloved Stan show's first episode and although her character was initially just a recurring one, seven seasons later it's gone on to create TV history.

The dramedy, which was created by Darren Star and is based on the novel of the same name by Pamela Redmond Satran, follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a 40-year-old mother who ends up moving to New York City to live with her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar) and lies about her age to score a job in a publishing house where she works alongside Diana Trout (Miriam Shor) and Kelsey Peters (Hilary Duff).

Take a look at the trailer for season seven of Younger, coming only to Stan. Post continues below...

Alongside her fan-favourite role on Younger, Molly has made a name for herself via appearances on Chicago Med, Blindspot and Transparent, but she said the end of Younger's seven-season run had made her particularly emotional.

"I’m always surprised about where the show goes, but I’m never surprised by Lauren," Molly told Mamamia. " Which I know is a cop-out answer, but as I was reading the final script, I just thought ‘this show is so good’.

"There is a crazy thing that happens with Lauren in the finale and fans are going to really like it, it’s pretty wild."

The character of Lauren is described as a fluid pansexual female making her one of the first pansexual characters in a main role on a TV series and even all these years later, the character remains a rarity in the pop culture landscape.

When talking about her own sexuality, Molly has previously said "I would not define myself as bi, or pan or fluid, I would just say that I am straight up — queer" and in January 2020 the actress happily announced her engagement to longtime girlfriend Hannah Lieberman.

"It has been so important to me to play one of the first pansexual characters on TV," Molly said when asked about her place in TV history. "That kind of representation is critical. I think it’s also important that Lauren really loves herself, unconditionally, and that is rare.

"And her parents do too, she’s not living in secret as a queer person and it’s not tokenised. I feel very happy that I’ve been able to play someone who is an out and proud queer person. That just has to be important to so many people, that it’s not a dark thing and doesn’t haunt her."

Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard in Younger. Image: Stan.