"I am weed." 5 things we learnt from Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's chaotic GQ interview.

I had a bit of a revelation earlier today.

I was a few sentences into GQ's Autumn/Winter celebrity profile: 'True romance: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Hollywood’s hottest new power couple.' when it hit me.

The reason we're all so obsessed with celebrities is because they're... not normal people.

I mean, look at their pregnancy reveals. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

I know, I know, it's a hot take.

And sure, that rule doesn't apply to absolutely everyone, but (and I'm not joking when I say this) literally one sentence into GQ's interview with the pair, I was reading about how Megan Fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly were giving each other matching tattoos that read "the darkest fairytale" as a reference to one of the first text messages they ever sent each other.

And in what world is the phrase "the darkest fairytale" among the first things you say to a stranger you're looking to bonk? In Hollywood, apparently.

In case you missed it, actress Megan Fox and singer/songwriter Machine Gun Kelly are a particularly popular celebrity couple for the sheer fact that they're both ridiculously good looking.

They also share four children between them (three from Megan's previous relationship and one from Machine Gun Kelly's), but enough on that, because this week, they sat down for a very glam interview with GQ writer, Molly Lambert, and it. Was. A. Ride.

Here are the five wild things we took away from the interview.

1. The first time they met didn't count because they "didn't see each other's faces".

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first met at a party sometime in the 2010s.

They don't count it though, because neither of them really remember it despite having a conversation (and you guys sure you weren't just suuuuuuper high?)