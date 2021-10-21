Roses, baseball stadiums and... more roses: The top 5 Kardashian proposals, ranked.

In case you missed it, Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker. *cue tears*

But she is not the first, and very unlikely to be the last Kardash-Jenner to get engaged.

In fact, the family have long had the public deeply invested in their many (and frankly downright fancy) proposals throughout the years.

So without further ado, here are the Kardashian proposals, ranked. Because believe it or not, there are some that are better than others....

5. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Many of us are very up-to-date on the relationship between makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and her on-again-off-again, rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. But if you're not, we need to inform you of a brief period of time where we all truly believed wedding bells were about to ring.

But alas, bells did not...

You see, rumours swirled about the pair's secret proposal and even more top-secret wedding.

In 2019, Scott performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show - a milestone for any artist. Although fans were disappointed when the show ended without a public proposal, it seemed like Jenner had been given one off-screen as she appeared later in Instagram stories with a very large diamond ring on her finger.

The self-made billionaire is known for tricking fans by wearing engagement-looking rings, but this time all signs pointed to a legit union. Plus, on her Instagram, Kylie kept referring to her partner as her husband. HUSBAND!

Kylie Jenner wearing an 'engagement' ring after the Super owl Halftime Show on Travis Scott's Instagram Story, 2019. Image: Instagram @TravisScott.