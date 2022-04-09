"It's a beautiful outcome." Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged.

The ad was signed, ''With love, respect and gratitude, Ben Affleck.''

While Affleck claimed that he placed the advertisement to refute claims that Lopez was a diva on set, it certainly raised a few eyebrows. In fact, the New York Times referred to the move as "flirtation by full-page ad". And, well, they were pretty much right.

Just a week after the ads ran, Affleck was photographed with Lopez at her parents' restaurant in Pasadena, California. By June 2002, Lopez had filed for divorced from Judd after just nine months of marriage, and 'Bennifer' were officially together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Image: Getty.

From the moment their relationship began, Lopez and Affleck became a pop culture sensation, garnering the attention of the tabloids and becoming one of the first celebrity couples to earn a blended celebrity moniker à la Brangelina or TomKat.

In an interview with People in 2016, Lopez reflected on the fervent media attention.

"We didn't try to have a public relationship," she said.

"We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure."

The now 51-year-old also told InStyle that the media attention was "just crazy."

"Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit," she said. "Back then you just believed anything you read on the cover of a tabloid. Many times it wasn't true, or it was like a third of the truth."

By November 2002, 'Bennifer' were engaged. If you're a millennial, you'll probably remember the ring. The pink diamond engagement ring reportedly cost Affleck a whopping $1.2 million.

That same month, the pair appeared in the music video for Lopez's song, 'Jenny from the Block'. In the now iconic music video, the couple were seen fooling around on a yacht while being captured by the paparazzi.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show in 2010, Lopez opened up about the pressure that the tabloids put on their famous relationship, which influenced the music video.

"I love Ben, he's a great guy, but it was a lot for both of us to be under that type of siege for two years straight," she said.

"We were on the cover of every magazine, every week, it was just a weird thing. Our relationship, I think, did suffer because of that. That's not the only reason... but I think it definitely played a part in the dynamic of our relationship."

Image: Getty.

On September 14, 2003, the couple were set to get married in Santa Barbara. But just days beforehand, the pair unexpectedly postponed their wedding.

"Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," a statement from the couple read.

"When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realised that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."

It was the beginning of (what we thought was) the end for Bennifer.

Just months later, in January 2004, a spokesperson confirmed their relationship was no more.